It's only appropriate that Tennessee's first test in March is essentially a championship game.

The collusion course between the No. 4 Vols and No. 14 Alabama will come to a long-awaited head late Saturday night in Tuscaloosa as the two teams tied atop the SEC standings will face off in a game that will go a very long way in deciding the conference regular season title.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee has looked seemingly unstoppable over the last two weeks, clicking at the right time behind superstar guard Dalton Knecht, who continues to make his case for every individual accolade there is in college basketball.

His latest performance is one reason the stakes are so high against the Crimson Tide. The Vols' championship hopes were slowly slipping away after Auburn took an eight-point lead near the midway point of the second half on Wednesday.

Knecht had one of his patented takeovers, scoring 25 of his 39 total points over the last 12 minutes to bring Tennessee back and keep the SEC crown within reach following a 92-84 win over the Tigers in Knoxville.

Knecht has been the missing link between Tennessee's typically elite Rick Barnes' defense and the offensive jolt needed when shots aren't falling on the other end. That marriage could get the Vols far in the NCAA Tournament, but their sights aren't set past Tuscaloosa.



The Vols beat Alabama by 20 in their previous meeting at Food City Center on Jan. 20, but the Crimson Tide, paced by leading scorer Mark Sears, have been dominant on their home floor, winning 12-straight.

Alabama's only blemish over the last five games was a 117-95 loss at Kentucky last Saturday, which allowed Tennessee draw even in the SEC race. It was also one of just two games that the Crimson Tide haven't scored 100-plus points in that span.

Here is a closer look at the match up.