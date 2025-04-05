Tennessee falls to Texas A&M in first of doubleheader

Tennessee right-handed starting pitcher Marcus Phillips (2-1) struck out six but allowed five hits and four runs in 6.2 innings of work.

Caden Sorrell was 2-of-5 at the plate with two home runs in the second and seventh innings. Bear Harrison and Jace LaViolette homered in the fourth and fifth, respectively.

Chris Newstrom paced Tennessee, going 2-of-3, while Dalton Bargo accounted for the Vols' lone home run in the first inning. Hunter Ensley and Stone Lawless had one RBI each.

The series finale and the second game of the doubleheader is slated for 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network+).

Less than 24 hours after no-hitting and run-ruling the Aggies in seven innings, No. 1 Tennessee (28-3, 9-2 SEC) gave up an early one-run lead and unraveled in the eighth inning as Texas A&M (15-15, 2-9) totaled 11 hits and took advantage of two Vols' errors.

Tennessee committed two errors and gave up eight runs in five innings as Texas A&M drew even with the Vols in the series, 9-3 in the first game of a doubleheader at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday.

Marcus Phillips had little trouble in the top of the first, opening the game with a 1-2-3 frame before Dalton Bargo put Tennessee up early with a one-out solo shot to left field in the bottom half.

Texas A&M answered in the second. Caden Sorrell sent a Phillips pitch to left-center for the Aggies first hit and run of the series that drew them even at 1-1. Reese Chapman made a diving catch in right, and a ground out and Phillips' third strikeout limited the damage and got the Vols out o the inning tied.

Chris Newstrom hit a two-out single to left and reached second on a field error to move into scoring position. Stone Lawless followed it up with a single through the left side, and Newstrom collided with Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler.

Henseler was called for interference after review and Newstrom was award home plate to put Tennessee back in front, 2-1.

Phillips got two quick outs in the third, but an infield single from Terrence Kiel II and Jace LaViolette walk put two on for the Aggies. Kiel stole third and LaViolette took second to put two into scoring position, but a Henseler pop up fell harmlessly into Chapman's glove to strand both.

The Vols were unable to capitalize with a runner at second in the third, and Texas A&M struck back in the fourth off of Bear Harrison's no-doubter to left-center to tie the score at 2-2.

Andrew Fischer, who accounted for two home runs in Game 1 on Friday, had one robbed at the wall in right by Kiel, who snagged the ball out of the Tennessee bullpen to keep the Vols from regaining the lead.

Tennessee had a chance for at least one more score in the inning after Chapman reached on a throwing error, and Newstrom singled to left and reached second on a wide throw to again give the Vols runners in scoring position again.

Lawless struck out looking instead, and Tennessee came away empty-handed.

LaViolette took advantage of it in the fifth. After Kiel singled up the middle, LaViolette homered into the Vols' bullpen for two runs, and Texas A&M led for the first time, 4-2.

Tennessee turned to reliever Dylan Loy with one on and two outs, and he delivered. He tossed a strikeout and held the Vols' deficit to two runs heading into the bottom fifth.

The Aggies nearly got out of the fifth with that two-run advantage as Bargo grounded out at first and Blake Binderup tried to turn two. His throw to Ben Royo at second was in time, but a collision with Curley dislodged the ball and Curley was safe.

Hunter Ensley singled to right in the next at-bat and Curley scored to pull Tennessee within one at 4-3. The Vols loaded the bases with two outs, but Manny Marin flew out to center.

Harrison led off the sixth with a single and made all the way over to third by way of a wild pitch and a stolen base. Hayden Schott swung at a Nate Snead pitch for what would have been the third out, but the pitch was wide and rolled towards the Texas A&M dugout as Harrison scored easily from third to up the Aggies' lead to 5-3.

Tennessee went down in order in the sixth, and Sorrell tallied his second homer of the afternoon with a solo shot to right to stretch the Texas A&M lead to 6-3 with two outs.

Another inning where the bats remained silent for the Vols sent the Aggies up three runs into the eighth and Kiel made the most of runners on the corners with a ground-rule double to the gap in left center to score Royo and swell the Tennessee deficit to 7-3.

Brandon Arvidson took over for Snead, but Texas A&M scored two more in the frame. A throwing error from Curley at third scored two more runs for a 9-3 lead.