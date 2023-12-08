After playing three top 20 teams away from Knoxville, Tennessee gets to host a marquee match up on its own home floor on Saturday. Coming off of a convincing win over George Mason, the No. 17 Vols (5-3) play No. 20 Illinois (7-1) at Food City Center, continuing one of the toughest non-conference schedules in college basketball. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Tennessee, which faced then-No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue and No. 17 North Carolina in consecutive games late last month, snapped a three-game losing skid with in its last outing as forward Jonas Aidoo led the Vols in scoring with 17 points and Josiah-Jordan James finished with 15. Illinois looked impressive in the Jimmy V Classic, beating No. 11 Florida Atlantic, 98-89 in Madison Square Garden in New York. The Fighting Illini had two different scorers in guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and forward Macus Domask finish with 33 points. Here is a closer look at the match up.

Game Information

Who: No. 20 Illinois (7-1) at No. 17 Tennessee (5-3) When: Saturday, Dec. 9 | Noon ET Where: Food City Center | Knoxville TV: CBS (Rich Waltz, play-by-play; Bill Raftery, analyst; Jay Wright, analyst; Jon Rothstein, reporter) KenPom: Tennessee 76, Illinois 71 Series: Tennessee leads, 2-0

Projected Lineups

No. 17 Tennessee (5-3) Player Position Points Per Game Zakai Zeigler Guard 5.0 Santiago Vescovi Guard 3.4 Dalton Knecht Guard 19.0 Josiah-Jordan James Guard 11.4 Jonas Aidoo Forward 9.8

No. 20 Illinois (7-1) Player Position Points Per Game Ty Rodgers Guard 6.3 Terrence Shannon Guard 21.6 Quincy Guerrier Forward 6.3 Macus Domask Forward 12.1 Coleman Hawkins Center 5.8

Numbers Edge

POINTS PER GAME Illinois 80.1, Tennessee 77.6 FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

Illinois 48.4%, Tennessee 43.7% THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE Illinois 33.7%, Tennessee 33.2% CHECKERBOARD CHATTER: Previewing Vols-IIinois hoops with Drew Pastorek REBOUNDS Illinois 46.4, Tennessee 37.6 ASSISTS Tennessee 15.4, Illinois 12.6 BLOCKS Tennessee 4.9, Illinois 4.6 STEALS Tennessee 7.5, Illinois 4.1

Pregame Notes