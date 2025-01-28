The latest updates on Zakai Zeigler's injury in Vols' game vs. Kentucky

Jan 21, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. (Photo by Randy Sartin-Imagn Images)

UPDATE (8:10 p.m. ET): Zeigler is on the floor to begin the second half. UPDATE (8:07 p.m. ET): Zeigler is warming up ahead of the second half without any noticeable limp. UPDATE (8:03 p.m. ET): Zeigler will warm up with Tennessee ahead of the second half with the intention to return. He is listed with a right knee injury.

Tennessee basketball star Zakai Zeigler exited the Vols' game against Kentucky in Knoxville on Tuesday night with an apparent knee injury. Zeigler drove to the rim and appeared to hyper-extend his right knee while being fouled. He would immediately get up and jog to the locker room. His exit came with two minutes and 17 seconds to play in the first half.