The latest updates on Zakai Zeigler's injury in Vols' game vs. Kentucky

UPDATE (8:10 p.m. ET): Zeigler is on the floor to begin the second half.
UPDATE (8:07 p.m. ET): Zeigler is warming up ahead of the second half without any noticeable limp.
UPDATE (8:03 p.m. ET): Zeigler will warm up with Tennessee ahead of the second half with the intention to return. He is listed with a right knee injury.
Tennessee basketball star Zakai Zeigler exited the Vols' game against Kentucky in Knoxville on Tuesday night with an apparent knee injury.
Zeigler drove to the rim and appeared to hyper-extend his right knee while being fouled. He would immediately get up and jog to the locker room.
His exit came with two minutes and 17 seconds to play in the first half.
At the time of his exit, the Vols trailed by five points. As a part of an 11-0 swing that started while he was still on the court, Tennessee finished the half in dominant fashion.
The Vols took a 33-30 lead into the break despite the injury to Zeigler.
Before exiting, Zeigler produced two points on 1-for-8 shooting from the field and 0-for-4 on 3-pointers. He also contributed two rebounds, three assists and two steals in his 15 minutes.
He previously missed the final stretch of his sophomore season with a torn ACL. However, this was his left knee.
This season, Zeigler is averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. His defense has provided a career-high 2.1 steals per night, as well.
In his career, Zeigler garnered plenty of hardware. Already this year, he is on The Athletic Midseason All-America Honorable Mention list, Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List and College Hoops Today Early Season First Team All-America team along with earning an SEC Player of the Week nod.
Heading into the year, Zeigler was on a preseason All-American team according to Blue Ribbon Yearbook and Jay Bilas. He was also a preseason All-SEC member according to the media and coaches.
As a junior, Zeigler was a First-Team All-SEC member that took home SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.
He owns the most steals in program history, topping former teammate Santiago Vescovi's mark. Prior to his injury, he had got it up to 225 in his career.
