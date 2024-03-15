Tennessee's pursuit of its second SEC Tournament crown in three years and potentially its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in program history begins Friday.

The SEC regular season champion, the 1-seed Vols play 9-seed Mississippi State in the conference tournament quarterfinals at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the second time since the Bulldogs handed Tennessee one of its four league losses back in January.

The Vols don't have much to prove but a win or two over the weekend could solidify one of the four top seeds in the NCAA Tournament next week. As it stands, Tennessee is in contention with North Carolina and Arizona for that spot.

Beating Mississippi State would help.

The Vols enter the postseason with a 7-6 record against Quad 1 teams but could improve their resume with what would count as a Quad 1 win over the Bulldogs. Tennessee could also benefit from a few of its past conference opponents in the regular season having good showings in Nashville and counting as Quad 1 wins for the Vols.

Mississippi State beat Tennessee, 77-72 on Jan. 10 despite a second half comeback effort sparked by SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht, who scored 26 of his 28 total points over the last 20 minutes to even the score late before the Bulldogs pulled away in the final minute.

Mississippi State had success slowing the Vols' pace as guard Josh Hubbard and forward Tolu Smith agave them fits on the other end with 25 and 23 points, respectively.



Tennessee went on to win 13 of its last 16 SEC games and win the league outright for the first time in 16 years.

Mississippi State meanwhile had mixed results the rest of the way, losing five of its next seven and then four-straight to end the regular season. The Bulldogs beat LSU, 70-60 on Thursday to move on to the quarterfinals behind 24 points from Hubbard.

Here's a closer look at the match up.