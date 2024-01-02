Tennessee opens the New Year with one final tune up before SEC play begins on Tuesday.

The No. 5 Vols (9-3), who are riding a five-game win streak, host Norfolk State (9-6) at Food City Center, just four days ahead of playing Ole Miss to open their conference slate.

Tennessee, which has gotten the most out of its veteran lineup at points this season, beat Tarleton State in its last outing, then followed it up with nearly two weeks off.

It was a much-needed break for the Vols, who played one of the toughest non-conference slates in college basketball, including games against four top 20 teams.

The Spartans (9-6) have lost three of their last five games, but beat South Dakota State, 84-65 on Dec. 21. Norfolk State also has wins over Florida Gulf Coast and VCU on its resume.

Here is a closer look at the match up.