Tennessee vs. Norfolk State: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee opens the New Year with one final tune up before SEC play begins on Tuesday.
The No. 5 Vols (9-3), who are riding a five-game win streak, host Norfolk State (9-6) at Food City Center, just four days ahead of playing Ole Miss to open their conference slate.
Tennessee, which has gotten the most out of its veteran lineup at points this season, beat Tarleton State in its last outing, then followed it up with nearly two weeks off.
It was a much-needed break for the Vols, who played one of the toughest non-conference slates in college basketball, including games against four top 20 teams.
The Spartans (9-6) have lost three of their last five games, but beat South Dakota State, 84-65 on Dec. 21. Norfolk State also has wins over Florida Gulf Coast and VCU on its resume.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
Game Information
Who: Norfolk State (9-6) at No. 5 Tennessee (9-3)
When: Tuesday, Jan. 2 | 7 p.m. ET
Where: Food City Center | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, play-by-play; Jon Sundvold, analyst)
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 81, Norfolk State 59
Series: First meeting
Projected Lineups
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
Guard
|
7.5
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
7.9
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
15.7
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
11.6
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
11.0
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Jamarii Thomas
|
Guard
|
18.0
|
Jaylani Darden
|
Guard
|
7.0
|
Daryl Anderson
|
Guard
|
4.5
|
Jack Doumbia
|
Forward
|
7.4
|
Tyler Bladen
|
Forward
|
5.1
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
Tennessee 77.1, Norfolk State 75.7
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE:
Norfolk State 45.4%, Tennessee 43.3%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE:
Norfolk State 35.2%, Tennessee 33.6%
REBOUNDS:
Tennessee 39.3, Norfolk State 34.5
ASSISTS:
Tennessee 16.3, Norfolk State 12.0
BLOCKS:
Tennessee 4.8, Norfolk State 2.7
STEALS:
Norfolk State 9.5, Tennessee 7.1
Pregame Notes
-- Tennessee continues to trend up in the polls. Amid a five-game win streak, the Vols jumped into the top five of the latest Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, jumping two spots to No. 5. It is the fifth-straight AP poll that Tennessee has advanced.
-- Tennessee is looking to extend a dominant home win-streak against non-conference teams. The Vols have won 27 consecutive games in Knoxville dating back to the 2021-22 season, including six wins this season.
-- Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi is on the cusp of adding to the program record books. He needs just one more assist to join Allan Houston as the only Vols players to record at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists.
-- Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James is set to become the 15th player in program history to start 100 games. He needs one more rebound to reach 700 career rebounds. James is currently averaging a team-high 7.0 rebounds.
-- Norfolk State reached the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022. The Spartans finished 22-11 a year ago and were picked to finish second in the MEAC preseason poll.
-- Norfolk State junior guard Jamarii Thomas has recorded six 20-point games through 15 games this season. He has scored 27 points in three games. Thomas leads the Spartans with 18.0 points per game.
