Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle named Golden Spikes Award semifinalist

Liam Doyle is semifinalist for college baseball’s top individual award.

The Tennessee starting pitcher was one of 25 semfinalists for the 2025 Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the most outstanding amateur player in the country, USA Baseball announced Sunday.

Doyle has been dominant in his first season with the Vols after transferring from Ole Miss last offseason.

The left-hander and Friday starter is the headliner of Tennessee’s pitching rotation, tossing a nation-best 137 strikeouts during the regular season.

Doyle’s nine wins tied for the most among SEC pitchers, while the southpaw was second in the league with a 2.72 ERA.

Doyle combined for 79.1 innings and totaled 10 or more strikeouts in seven starts.

USA Basball previously announced 45 players in its midsason watch list last month before trimming the number down to 25.

More than 100 voters will submit ballots with fan votes being cast up to 25 times per day and will account for 5% of the final votes.

The assigned voters will makeup the other 95% and the winner will be announced in June.

Tennessee, which has lost five-straight SEC series to end the regular season, will look to reverse its fortunes as the 8-seed in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama this week.

The Vols will lean heavily on Doyle in the postseason as they look to defend their 2024 College World Series title.

“(Doyle) wants to compete,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said earlier this month. “He does not care, and he’s a good teammate. I know he spent time at other schools. I kind of said it when we were in Oxford. I kind of get, you know, getting on the guys and stuff like that.

“But there’s no way anyone that came across him, in high school or anywhere else, doesn’t like the guy.”