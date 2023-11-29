Tennessee vs. North Carolina: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee will cap a daunting three-game stretch against North Carolina at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Wednesday.
Coming off of back-to-back losses to then-No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Purdue, the No. 10 Vols (4-2) are looking to bounce back vs. the No. 17 Tar Heels (5-1) in a game that will headline the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Tennessee hasn't played on its home floor since Nov. 14. It played on the road in a marquee exhibition match up at Michigan State last month and at Wisconsin nearly three weeks ago before playing against a stacked filed at the Maui Invitational in Honolulu last week where the Vols went 1-2 in three games.
North Carolina started the season 3-0 before finishing third at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas with wins over Northern Iowa and No. 20 Arkansas and a 83-81 loss to Villanova.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
Game Information
Who: No. 10 Tennessee (4-2) at No. 17 North Carolina (5-1)
When: Wednesday, Nov. 29 | 7:15 p.m. ET
Where: Dean Smith Center | Chapel Hill, North Carolina
TV: ESPN (Karl Ravech, play-by-play; Jimmy Dykes, analyst; Myron Medcalf, reporter)
KenPom Projection: North Carolina 73, Tennessee 71
Series: North Carolina leads, 10-2
Projected Lineups
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Jahmai Mashack
|
Gaurd
|
6.2
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
17.5
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
8.8
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
9.3
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
8.0
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Cormac Ryan
|
Guard
|
10.8
|
RJ Davis
|
Guard
|
18.2
|
Armando Bacot
|
Forward/Center
|
15.8
|
Jae'Lyn Withers
|
Forward
|
4.7
|
Harrison Ingram
|
Forward
|
13.0
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
North Carolina 85.3, Tennessee 73.7
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
North Carolina 46.5%, Tennessee 40.7%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE:
North Carolina 36.9%, Tennessee 33.1%
REBOUNDING:
North Carolina 40.5, Tennessee 38.0
ASSISTS:
Tennessee 13.7, North Carolina 13.5
BLOCKS:
North Carolina 4.8, Tennessee 4.7
STEALS:
Tennessee 7.8, North Carolina 5.3
Pregame Notes
-- Tennessee's schedule is historic. The Vols' game against North Carolina will mark the first time in program history that they have played three-straight ranked teams in non-conference play in a single season. They are also preparing to face their third consecutive AP Preseason First Team All-American in Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot.
-- Tennessee has dealt with injuries early in the season. Sophomore forward Tobe Awaka was sidelined early against Syracuse with a foot injury and played only limited minutes vs. Purdue and Kansas. Freshman guard Freddie Dilione V has missed the last three games with a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his left foot. He is day-to-day according to head coach Rick Barnes.
-- The ACC/SEC Challenge replaces the Big 12/SEC Challenge after 10 seasons. Barnes is 7-3 in his last 10 games vs. North Carolina dating back to his tenure at Texas. Tennessee won its last meeting against the Tar Heels at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Nov. 21, 2021. The Vols are visiting Chapel Hill for the first time since Dec. 11, 2016.
-- North Carolina features an experienced roster with six players who have started 50 or more games, led by Bacot, who has 138 starts. The Tar Heels also added five transfers during the offseason, including starting forward Harrison Ingram who averages 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds.
-- North Carolina guard RJ Davis leads the team in scoring with 18.2 points per game through six games. He earned ACC Co-Player of the Week honors after averaging 22.0 points in three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Davis scored 23 points in an overtime loss to Villanova and tied a career high in scoring with 30 points in the win over Arkansas.
