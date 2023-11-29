Tennessee will cap a daunting three-game stretch against North Carolina at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Wednesday.

Coming off of back-to-back losses to then-No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Purdue, the No. 10 Vols (4-2) are looking to bounce back vs. the No. 17 Tar Heels (5-1) in a game that will headline the ACC/SEC Challenge.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Tennessee hasn't played on its home floor since Nov. 14. It played on the road in a marquee exhibition match up at Michigan State last month and at Wisconsin nearly three weeks ago before playing against a stacked filed at the Maui Invitational in Honolulu last week where the Vols went 1-2 in three games.

North Carolina started the season 3-0 before finishing third at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas with wins over Northern Iowa and No. 20 Arkansas and a 83-81 loss to Villanova.

Here is a closer look at the match up.