Two weeks to the day that Texas A&M handed Tennessee a surprising loss in College Station, the Vols will get their second shot at the Aggies on their home floor Saturday night.

Texas A&M entered the previous meeting between the two teams with one of the lowest three-point shooting percentages in the league only to make 11 from deep and beat Tennessee on the glass, 43-35.

The Vols never led.

Tennessee heads into part two of the regular season series having won three-straight, including two games against Arkansas and Vanderbilt by an average of 32 points.

The Vols' most recent outing was a little closer than expected. They trailed the last-place Missouri Tigers at halftime and early in the second half before a second half resurgence helped them escape with a five-point road win.

Tennessee's turnaround was sparked by a lineup change that feature both bigs in Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka as well as another second half spectacle put on by Dalton Knecht that turned what could have been a disastrous loss into sole possession of second place in the SEC title race.

Texas A&M on the other hand has been in a downward spiral since knocking off the Vols. The Aggies have lose three-straight games, including one at the buzzer to Vanderbilt, another to Arkansas and a 25-point drubbing at the hands of Alabama.

Tennessee sits as more than a 11-point favorite as it looks to draw closer to Alabama for the regular season conference championship as a critical final stretch looms.

Here is a closer look at the match up.