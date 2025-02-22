Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee basketball's win at Texas A&M

Feb 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes looks on during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. (Photo by Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

On Saturday afternoon, Tennessee basketball went on the road and earned a signature win over Texas A&M. The No. 6 Vols downed the No. 7 Aggies 77-69 in College Station. Here's everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said to the media following the victory. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

On limiting drives to the rim

It is our game plan, to be quite honest with you, we try to do that every night. They’re hard downhill drivers, get you into rotations. As you know, they’re one of the best rebounding teams in the country, both ways. They pull you out of position. We were concerned about those rotations like that. But early we really wanted to keep it as tight as we could. Didn’t want to foul them, fouled a little bit too much, obviously. But they create that. Really hard team to guard because of what they do and their second, third and fourth efforts to get there. Lot of respect for Buzz and the Texas A&M family here. He’s done a great job. He really has. And they’re hard, they’re really hard to play against. Really proud of our guys today where, again, I thought they were very resilient. We didn’t get off to the start we wanted, but again, that happens. But we kept our poise.

On Chaz Lanier's night

We wanted to spread them out to start with. We wanted to spread them out and all we wanted to do with Chaz is get him a little bit of separation. He’s gotten so much better he’s seen all kinds of defenses. Again, I don’t think anybody’s being fouled more than he’s being fouled. I told Fran Fraschilla last night, I said, watch how much his shirt tail is out. He gets grabbed and pulled and we’re just trying to screen him to get him a little separation. As you know, he has got a quick release, but I love the fact he started the last couple weeks driving the ball downhill to make people not able to always just sit on his jump shot. But he’s worked hard, his teammates believe in him and, again, we’ve seen him do it. He’s done it before, early in the year. He had 25 points in the first half against Baylor and so we’ve seen him do that. And he’s had other games like that but just really proud of the fact that he is continuing to try to get that better every day.

On Zakai Zeigler's dagger three

Well, the play was also drawn up for a lob. He was going to lob it up there and let Felix go up there, but he didn’t get quite as deep under it. We wanted him to get there early and try to get position underneath, but the option wasn’t there. Right then, I told Shack, 'Watch this.' And Z made a great cut to get open and he obviously had to shoot it.

On Zakai Zeigler's second half