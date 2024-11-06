The VolReport Show: Opponent preview for Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

in other news
Live updates, discussion: Lady Vols basketball vs. Samford
The Kim Caldwell era is officially underway as the Lady Vols host Samford.
Why Tennessee coaches ‘lost our damn minds’ after Miles Kitselman touchdown
The Tennessee tight end improvised and made one of the biggest plays of the Vols' win over Kentucky last Saturday.
VFLs in the NFL: Cedric Tillman stays hot with Browns
The best of former Tennessee football players in the NFL this week.
WATCH: William Inge, Alec Abeln, Tennessee players meet with media
Video of LB coach William Inge, TE coach Alec Abeln and Tennessee players talking with the media.
2026 4-star WDE Tristian Givens recaps latest visit to Tennessee
2026 four-star weak-side defensive end Tristian Givens talks experiencing Neyland Stadium.
