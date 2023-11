Ep. 23: Tennessee wrapped up its season on Saturday with a 48-24 win over Vanderbilt.

Now, the Vols sit at 8-4 as they await their bowl destination.

Was it a disappointing season? What are expectations for next year? Who was the MVP? Best moment of the season?

Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor discuss this — and much more — in this episode.

