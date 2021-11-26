Tiyon Evans enters the transfer portal

Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans’ career as a Vol is over. The South Carolina native, who arrived on Rocky Top last January from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, has entered the transfer portal. He announced his decision on his Instagram on Friday morning.

Evans missed all of spring due to injury and was limited in fall camp because of injuries. When healthy Evans showed his talents.

Evans rushed for 156 yards and 3 touchdowns at Missouri. He had 119 yards before injuring his ankle against South Carolina. Since the injury, Evans has played in two games rushing for 30 yards at Alabama and 9 on one carry at Kentucky.

Evans didn’t play against Georgia or South Alabama and will not play again for the Vols.



