TRIVIA: Can you name the top 20 passers in Tennessee football history?
Tennessee football has as rich a history as there is in college football.
In a new series, the VolReport staff is being challenged to see how much they know off the top of their head. Ryan Sylvia is tasking Noah Taylor and Dale Dowden with different trivia games every week to find out!
Here's the first edition:
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Advertisement
RULES
Every correct answer is one point, get one wrong and you get a strike. Three strikes and you're out. Last one standing or whoever has the most points wins!
PREVIOUS EPISODES
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––