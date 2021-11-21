VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the 11th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had one tackle in the Eagles 40-29 win over the Saints
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 1 catch for a 26 yard touchdown in the Saints 40-29 loss to the Eagles
Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had 3 tackles in the Dolphins 24-17 win over the Jets
Dustin Colquitt, p, Atlanta Falcons — Colquitt had 5 punts for an average of 53.8 yards a punt in the Falcons 25-0 loss to the Patriots
Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans fell to the Texans 22-13
Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve
Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had 3 tackles including one for loss and a PBU in the Browns 13-10 win over the Lions
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings had 1 catch for 4 yards and a fumble recovery in the 49ers 30-10 win over the Jaguars
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a rush or a catch in the Patriots 25-0 win over the Falcons
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara was out with a knee injury in the Saints
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly was waived by the Browns this week.
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had 1 tackle in the 49ers 30-10 win over the Jaguars.
Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 4 punts for an average of 47.8 yards a punt in the Dolphins 24-17 win over the Jets.
Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 1 catch for 6 yards in the Chargers 41-37 win over the Steelers
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson didn’t play in the Falcons 25-0 loss to the Patriots
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips had 4 tackles including one for loss in the Jets 24-17 loss to the Dolphins
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 7 tackles in the Lions 13-10 loss to the Browns
Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs beat the Cowboys 19-9
Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Vikings 34-31 win over the Packers
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 10 tackles including one for loss, a PBU and an interception in the Steelers 41-37 loss to the Chargers
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —Taylor didn’t have a tackle in the Seahawks 23-13 loss to the Cardinals
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had 5 tackles in the Saints 40-29 loss to the Eagles
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was inactive on Sunday
Nigel Warrior, db, Seattle Seahawks — Warrior is on the practice squad
Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad