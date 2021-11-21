How did the former Vols fare in the 11th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had one tackle in the Eagles 40-29 win over the Saints

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 1 catch for a 26 yard touchdown in the Saints 40-29 loss to the Eagles

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had 3 tackles in the Dolphins 24-17 win over the Jets

Dustin Colquitt, p, Atlanta Falcons — Colquitt had 5 punts for an average of 53.8 yards a punt in the Falcons 25-0 loss to the Patriots

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans fell to the Texans 22-13

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had 3 tackles including one for loss and a PBU in the Browns 13-10 win over the Lions

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings had 1 catch for 4 yards and a fumble recovery in the 49ers 30-10 win over the Jaguars

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a rush or a catch in the Patriots 25-0 win over the Falcons

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara was out with a knee injury in the Saints

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly was waived by the Browns this week.

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley had 1 tackle in the 49ers 30-10 win over the Jaguars.

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 4 punts for an average of 47.8 yards a punt in the Dolphins 24-17 win over the Jets.

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 1 catch for 6 yards in the Chargers 41-37 win over the Steelers

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson didn’t play in the Falcons 25-0 loss to the Patriots

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips had 4 tackles including one for loss in the Jets 24-17 loss to the Dolphins

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 7 tackles in the Lions 13-10 loss to the Browns

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs beat the Cowboys 19-9

Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Vikings 34-31 win over the Packers

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 10 tackles including one for loss, a PBU and an interception in the Steelers 41-37 loss to the Chargers

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —Taylor didn’t have a tackle in the Seahawks 23-13 loss to the Cardinals

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had 5 tackles in the Saints 40-29 loss to the Eagles

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was inactive on Sunday

Nigel Warrior, db, Seattle Seahawks — Warrior is on the practice squad

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad