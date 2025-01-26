VFL Trey Smith to play for 3rd-straight Super Bowl with Chiefs

Former Tennessee football star offensive lineman is back in the Super Bowl.

Trey Smith, the starting left guard for the Kansas City Chiefs, is headed for the big game for a chance at a historic three-straight rings.

The latest clinching win came over the Bills in Kansas City on Sunday night.

This season has been Smith's finest in the NFL. He earned his first career Pro Bowl nod, although he will not be able to attend the festivities as a competing player in the Super Bowl.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith's season was graded at a 78.8 heading into the AFC Championship game. This included a 70.6 pass blocking mark and 80.8 grade in the run game.

He was whistled for nine penalties and has allowed zero sacks heading into Sunday, as well.

Smith was drafted out of Tennessee in the sixth round with the 226th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. He instantly made an impact as a starter as a rookie. He was named a PFWA All-Rookie member that year.

Following his first season, he has helped Kansas City win back-to-back Super Bowls as a dependable piece on the offensive line.

With the Vols, Smith was dominant whenever he was able to play. In 2017, he was named a Second-Team All-SEC member as a freshman. In 2019 and 2020, he was named a First-Team All-SEC member.

After playing in seven games as a sophomore, blood clots were discovered in Smith's lungs. He missed the remainder of his sophomore season.

This health scare is believed to be a reason he slipped to the sixth round. The issue has never arisen since as he's been a reliable option that's been lucky enough to avoid major injuries.

Smith's four-year rookie contract expires after this season. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the year with the luxury of going to any team he agrees on a deal with, whether its the Chiefs or another team in the NFL.

No other former Tennessee football players to end their college career with the Vols will be playing in this year's Super Bowl.