VolReport: Reacting to Tennessee basketball's season-opening win

in other news
WATCH: Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell, senior Sara Puckett preview season
Video of Kim Caldwell and Sara Puckett talking ahead of the Lady Vols' season opener.
Everything Josh Heupel said before Tennessee plays Mississippi State
Transcript of Josh Heupel meeting with the media to preview Mississippi State.
Tennessee-Georgia kickoff time, TV designation announced
Tennessee plays at Georgia next Saturday in Athens.
WATCH: Josh Heupel, Tennessee players preview Mississippi State
Video of Josh Heupel and Tennessee football players meeting with the media.
Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb: Game information, lineups, notes
Everything you need to know about Tennessee's basketball season opener on Monday.
in other news
WATCH: Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell, senior Sara Puckett preview season
Video of Kim Caldwell and Sara Puckett talking ahead of the Lady Vols' season opener.
Everything Josh Heupel said before Tennessee plays Mississippi State
Transcript of Josh Heupel meeting with the media to preview Mississippi State.
Tennessee-Georgia kickoff time, TV designation announced
Tennessee plays at Georgia next Saturday in Athens.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
- OT
- TE
- SDE
- CB
- PRO
- OLB
- S
- WR
- SDE
- WDE