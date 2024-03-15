Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee (25-7) with 20 points while Dalton Knecht scored 14 and Jahmai Mashack finished with 12. The rest of the Vols' lineup combined for 12 points.

After falling behind because of abysmal shooting in the first half, the SEC regular season champion and 1-seed Vols was forced to play from behind for 40 minutes against 9-seed Mississippi State , bowing out of the SEC Tournament quarterfinal in a 73-56 loss at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.

For the second-straight game, Tennessee was plagued by a slow start.

The Vols couldn't get shots to fall on the offensive end, then had trouble controlling the ball as Mississippi State upped its lead to 15-4 after back-to-back Tennessee turnovers nearly eight minutes into the first half.

Tennessee went more than six minutes without a field goal before Vescovi ended the drought with a layup and Gainey laced a 3-pointer to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 17-11.

A Davis drive and score again put Mississippi State up double digits but Knecht answered back with a corner three to get back within eight but the Bulldogs rattled off another run, taking advantage of Tennessee's persistent shooting woes.

Matthews headlined an 8-0 scoring stretch with one-handed dunk that he was fouled on--Mississippi State's fourth and-1 of the half--to lead 34-18 with two minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the half.

Tennessee went the last five minutes, 44 seconds of the half without a field goal and Mississippi State closed it out on a 12-1 run, capped by a Shawn Jones Jr. put-back dunk at the buzzer to put the Bulldogs ahead 38-19 at the intermission.

Knecht opened the second half with a three to kickstart a 9-2 run four minutes in to trim Mississippi State's lead to 40-28. Hubbard responded with a deep 3-pointer from between the logo and the top of the key and a goal-tend on Tobe Awaka and a couple free throws stretched the Bulldogs' lead to 21 with 13 minutes to go.

Tennessee found a little life offensively after Mashack hit two-straight jumpers and Zeigler drained consecutive 3-pointers that cut its deficit to 60-48 with less than six minutes remaining.

As it had done all afternoon, Mississippi State had another timely response, working the inside and scoring off of a Tennessee turnover in back-to-back possessions to push its lead to 65-48. The Vols were unable to make a dent from that point.