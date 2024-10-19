Nico Iamaleava's late touchdown pass lifts Vols past Alabama

A game that at one point mirrored the match up that Tennessee and Alabama played when they first met more than 100 years ago, turned into a shootout in the second half, both teams trading blows and the lead. It was Iamaleava, aided by a stellar defensive stand, that landed the knockout punch on his touchdown pass to Brazzell--his first in nearly 19 quarters--to headline a 24-17 Vols' victory in the 107th installment of the series at Neyland Stadium.

It was the kind of play that had missed by inches for the last four games, a connection from from 16 yards out that put Tennessee in the lead and put Iamaleava, the Vols' young quarterback, into Third Saturday in October lore.

SECOND QUARTER



8 plays, 64 yards, 3:50 (time of possession)

Both teams squandered scoring opportunities in the first quarter. Tennessee turned the ball over on a Dylan Sampson on its first drive inside the Alabama 30-yard line and Jermod McCoy intercepted a Jalen Milroe pass in the end zone to wipe out a Crimson Tide drive that reached the Vols' 5. Tennessee's defense was unable to make another stand early in the second quarter. Alabama drove 64 yards and capped the possession with a 5-yard Milroe touchdown pass to Ryan Williams. It was the first time this season that the Vols have allowed a first half touchdown.

Alabama 7, Tennessee 0

THIRD QUARTER

7 plays, 91 yards, 1:54

Tennessee's offense showed life on its second drive of the third quarter and put together its most impressive drive of the game to that point. Starting at their own 9-yard line after an Alabama punt, the Vols used runs from quarterback Nico Iamaleava and Sampson to get deep in the Crimson Tide territory. A pass interference call inched them closer, then Sampson rushed for his 16th touchdown of the season from 2-yards out to get Tennessee on the board for the first time and draw even with 6:32 left in the quarter.

Tennessee 7, Alabama 7

10 plays, 58 yards, 3:21

Alabama answered Tennessee's game-tying score with a scoring drive of its own to reclaim the lead with 3:11 to go in the quarter. The Crimson Tide were knocking on the door of the end zone and Milroe took two shots there, both falling incomplete. They settled instead for a Graham Nicholson field goal, who missed earlier from 54 yards but connected on this one from 35.

Alabama 10, Tennessee 7

5 plays, 75 yards, 2:11

Suddenly, Tennessee's offense couldn't be stopped. The Vols moved quickly, covering 75 yards in just over two minutes. The scoring route included more of Sampson and then the throw that Tennessee had been waiting on--a 55 yard toss from Iamaleava to Dont'e Thornton Jr. to set the Vols up at the Alabama 3. Sampson scored his second touchdown in as many drives on the next play to tie Reggie Cobb for the second most touchdown runs in a single season in program history with 17.

Tennessee 14, Alabama 10

FOURTH QUARTER

6 plays, 75 yards, 2:04

In a game that felt like it had set the game of football back 100 years, it turned into a shootout in the second half. After Tennessee grabbed the lead back at the end of the third, Alabama returned the favor to start the fourth quarter. On the first play of the quarter, Jamarion Miller broke off an 11-yard run, then Milroe linked up with Germie Bernard for for 28 yards and a first down. Justice Haynes provided the Crimson Tide with the lead again on a 7-yard touchdown run up the middle.

Alabama 17, Tennessee 14

7 plays, 54 yards, 2:43

Tennessee was set up in good field position, thanks to another stand by its defense and the offense took advantage. Starting at their own 46, the Vols used a 15-yard pass interference call and a 10-yard run from Sampson to get Iamaleava within striking distance. He passed for his first touchdown since the first quarter of the Oklahoma game, this one to Chris Brazzell II for 16 yards and the lead with just under six minutes remaining.

Tennessee 21, Alabama 17

4 plays, 8 yards, 0:18

After the Tennessee defense stopped Alabama on fourth-and-22, the Vols got the ball back with less than two minutes left. The Crimson Tide had timeouts to work with, forcing Tennessee to kick a field goal to extend its lead and go up by a touchdown. Max Gilbert, who missed twice in the first half from 43 and 50 yards connect, scored from 41 yards with 1:30 to go.