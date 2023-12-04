Vols' Brandon Turnage, Jack Luttrell enter transfer portal
A pair of Tennessee defensive backs are in the transfer portal.
Fifth-year senior corner Brandon Turnage and freshman safety Jack Luttrell entered the portal on Monday. It was first reported by Patrick Brown at 247Sports.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
Turnage, who previously played at Alabama before transferring to Tennessee in 2021, played in six games this season, totaling nine tackles. In three seasons with the Vols, he finished with 48 tackles including 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception.
A former four-star prospect out of Oxford, Mississippi, Turnage has one more season of eligibility remaining.
Luttrell was part of Tennessee's 2023 signing class, joining the Vols as a three-star defensive back.
The Moultrie, Georgia native mainly played on special teams a freshman, appearing in three games against Austin Peay, Florida and UTSA in September.
Luttrell has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Turnage and Lutrrell become the fourth and fifth Tennessee players to enter the portal, joining defensive back Warren Burrell, offensive lineman Mo Clipper and linebacker Mekhi Bigelow who announced their intentions to enter last week.
The portal officially opened on Monday.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––