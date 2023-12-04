Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Vols' Brandon Turnage, Jack Luttrell enter transfer portal

Tennessee defensive back Brandon Turnage (8) celebrating after making a defensive stop against Missouri in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee defensive back Brandon Turnage (8) celebrating after making a defensive stop against Missouri in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

A pair of Tennessee defensive backs are in the transfer portal.

Fifth-year senior corner Brandon Turnage and freshman safety Jack Luttrell entered the portal on Monday. It was first reported by Patrick Brown at 247Sports.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Turnage, who previously played at Alabama before transferring to Tennessee in 2021, played in six games this season, totaling nine tackles. In three seasons with the Vols, he finished with 48 tackles including 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception.

A former four-star prospect out of Oxford, Mississippi, Turnage has one more season of eligibility remaining.

Advertisement

Luttrell was part of Tennessee's 2023 signing class, joining the Vols as a three-star defensive back.

The Moultrie, Georgia native mainly played on special teams a freshman, appearing in three games against Austin Peay, Florida and UTSA in September.

Luttrell has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Turnage and Lutrrell become the fourth and fifth Tennessee players to enter the portal, joining defensive back Warren Burrell, offensive lineman Mo Clipper and linebacker Mekhi Bigelow who announced their intentions to enter last week.

The portal officially opened on Monday.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement