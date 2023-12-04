A pair of Tennessee defensive backs are in the transfer portal.

Fifth-year senior corner Brandon Turnage and freshman safety Jack Luttrell entered the portal on Monday. It was first reported by Patrick Brown at 247Sports.

Turnage, who previously played at Alabama before transferring to Tennessee in 2021, played in six games this season, totaling nine tackles. In three seasons with the Vols, he finished with 48 tackles including 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception.

A former four-star prospect out of Oxford, Mississippi, Turnage has one more season of eligibility remaining.