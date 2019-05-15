I just want to thank all the coaches that have recruited me up to this point. My recruitment is still open, but at this time I feel it’s best that I focus on these 8 schools! pic.twitter.com/34383Mz9E0

It’s been nearly a month since Indiana defensive end Deontae Craig made his official visit to Rocky Top to check out the Vols, but the trip is still fresh on his mind.

“Just the atmosphere up there,” Craig said. “People talk about SEC football being different. You never really know till you see it. It was the best visit I have been on. Seeing how many turned out for a practice and the energy in the town stands out.”

The Vols also continue to stand out because of how bit of a priority they have made the 6-3, 225-pound defensive end.

Tennessee contacts me the most,” Craig said. “Taking the official was really good. It was my first time there. Right now, I am thinking about them a lot.

“They were the first school to offer me. Ever since then we have texted every day. We talk on the phone a lot. They have made it clear that I am a priority for them. Coach Weinke has been up to the school.”

With one official visit done, Craig said he believes he will take official visits to Iowa and Indiana as well as a couple more trips.

“I just cut my list,” said Craig who tweeted that he was focusing on Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue. “I’m thinking about some schools more seriously. I will take a couple more officials this summer. I would like to make a decision late in the summer or early in the fall.

“I just don’t want to have any kind of distractions. I want my full focus to be on my senior year with my teammates.”

Craig had just visited with Indiana when he spoke to Volquest Tuesday night. He said he speaks to Purdue pretty frequently. He has scheduled a call with Michigan State for Thursday and Michigan is coming by his high school next week.

The goal with the visits and phone calls is simple. It’s to find the place that feels right.



“it’s really a gut feeling. You will know when you know. There’s no going back on it. Where I feel the most at home and where I have the best relationships is what’s going to factor into my decision.”

A decision that has plenty of options because of Craigs game. A game that centers around his effort.

“One thing I hear in my most conversations with coaches is how they like my energy. I always try to finish plays whether it’s at the line of scrimmage or 15-20 yards down field. I don’t want to let my teammates down.”

Rivals.com ranks Craig as the second best player in Indiana.