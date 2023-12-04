Tennessee finished a three-game stretch against top 20 teams 0-3 last week, resulting in a drop in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll.

The Vols, coming off of losses to then-No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Purdue at the Maui Invitational and at No. 17 North Carolina last Wednesday, fell seven spots to No. 17 on Monday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Tennessee (4-3), which fallen in the poll in consecutive weeks, is set to host George Mason at Food City Center on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network +). It will mark the Vols first game on their home floor since Nov. 14 against Wofford.

Tennessee plays No. 20 Illinois in Knoxville on Saturday at noon ET on CBS.

Leading scorer Dalton Knecht, who totaled 37 points vs. North Carolina and leads the Vols in scoring with 20.3 points per game, is “day-to-day” according to head coach Rick Barnes after sustaining an ankle injury late in the second half against the Tar Heels.

He left the game and did not return.