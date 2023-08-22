A lot has been made of Joe Milton's arm since arriving at Tennessee three years ago.

From tossing oranges the length of a football field or effortlessly tossing footballs 80-plus yards at the Manning Passing Academy, Milton could make an argument for having the biggest arm in college football.

Since taking over the starting job late last season, Milton has seemingly matched his command of Josh Heupel's offense with the ability to accurately hit receivers down field, passing for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago.

Now Tennessee's unquestioned starter at the position heading into the 2023 season, the expectations continue to grow—so do the award watchlists.

The latest to tab Milton was the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which released its preseason watchlist on Tuesday.

Milton was one of 48 quarterbacks on the list. He has been featured on a plethora of preseason watchlists, including the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Davey O'Brien Award.

Milton earned preseason All-SEC honors from the media and Phil Steele.

After transferring from Michigan, Milton started the first two games of the 2021 season before being replaced by Hendon Hooker and spent much of the last two seasons as a backup.

In his two starts last season, Milton led Tennessee to wins over Vanderbilt and Clemson in the Orange Bowl. He was named the bowl's most valuable player after going 19-of-28 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

"(Milton) has continued to grow in his understanding of football 101," head coach Josh Heupel said. "Understanding the timing in how to play smart football in those situations. He's continued to grow and I love what he's done."

"(The preseason hype) is cool and all but y'all know me. I'm not that type of person," Milton added. "I don't fall into that type of stuff. You see it. You can't not see it if it's on social media...That's cool and all but at the same time, you have to understand what the main goal is. The main thing is winning, so why not focus on that?"

The Golden Arm Award trophy will be presented to the winner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Dec. 7.