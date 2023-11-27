The Tennessee men’s basketball team left the Maui Invitational with its first two losses of the season, falling to both the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in back-to-back games.

The result was a drop in the latest Associated Press Top 25, three spots to No. 10 on Monday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

The Vols (4-2) entered the invitational in Honolulu unbeaten and started the three-game stretch with a 73-56 win over Syracuse before falling to No. 2 Purdue in the semifinal game, 71-67 and top-ranked Kansas, 69-60 in the third place game.

Leading-scoring guard Dalton Knecht averaged 19.6 points over three games.

Tennessee will play No. 17 North Carolina (5-1) in the ACC/SEC Challenge at the Dean Smith Center at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

