Vols, Lady Vols drop in AP Top 25

Nov 22, 2023; Honolulu, HI, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) drives around Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Nov 22, 2023; Honolulu, HI, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) drives around Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. (Steven Erler-USA TODAY Sports)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

The Tennessee men’s basketball team left the Maui Invitational with its first two losses of the season, falling to both the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in back-to-back games.

The result was a drop in the latest Associated Press Top 25, three spots to No. 10 on Monday.

The Vols (4-2) entered the invitational in Honolulu unbeaten and started the three-game stretch with a 73-56 win over Syracuse before falling to No. 2 Purdue in the semifinal game, 71-67 and top-ranked Kansas, 69-60 in the third place game.

Leading-scoring guard Dalton Knecht averaged 19.6 points over three games.

Tennessee will play No. 17 North Carolina (5-1) in the ACC/SEC Challenge at the Dean Smith Center at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Lady Vols split pair of top 25 games

The Tennessee women’s basketball team faced two top 25 teams in as many games at the Elevance Health Women’s Ft. Myers Tip-off in Florida.

The Lady Vols, who have been without standout forward Rickea Jackson since Nov. 13, dropped their first game against No. 21 Indiana, 71-57 on Thanksgiving Day but followed it up with a 76-73 win over No. 22 Oklahoma on Saturday to emerge from the event, 1-1.

The results dropped Tennessee (4-2) in the AP poll, falling one spot to No. 20.

Jewel Spear led the Lady Vols with 16 points against the Sooners.

A daunting stretch continues for the Lady Vols against No. 18 Notre Dame (5-1) at Food City Center on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

