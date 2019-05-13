Junior college defensive back Art Green picked the Vols over more than 20 offers after an unofficial visit to Rocky Top with his family over the weekend. He becomes the seventh commitment in the 2020 class.

Green is a 6-2, 200-pound corner from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas who has three years to play two seasons and will enroll at Tennessee in January. Green is originally from St. Louis and has 22 offers.

Green who originally signed with Arkansas State out of high school, is thought by many to be one of the top two, if not the top cornerbacks, in the JUCO ranks thanks to his combination of size and speed. Green has been clocked at 10.7 in the 100 meters.

Hutchinson Community College has been good to the Vols the last few years with guys like Cordarelle Patterson and Alvin Kamara.