Vols' offensive lineman Connor Meadows enters transfer portal
Tennessee has lost its second offensive lineman to the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Monday, 6-foot-4, 297-pound Connor Meadows entered the portal, joining Mo Clipper as the second member of the Vols' line to enter the portal.
Meadows announced his decision via X/Twitter on Monday.
A Trenton, Tennessee native, Meadows was previously committed to UT Martin before joining Tennessee's 2022 class as a preferred walk on. He appeared in two games in two seasons at offensive tackle, including the Vols' 59-3 win over UConn on Nov. 4 where he played 14 snaps.
He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Meadows is the fifth Tennessee player to enter the portal. Defensive backs Warren Burrell, Brandon Turnage and Jack Luttrell as well as PWO linebacker Mekhi Bigelow entered previously.
The portal officially opened on Monday and will remain open for 30 days.
