Zakai Zeigler was effective too, hitting a number of critical shots to keep the Vols within reach. He totaled a team-high 18 points while Dalton Knecht scored 11 and Jonas Aidoo had 12.

Mashack finished with 8 points, none bigger than his three to go ahead late and his contributions on defense, one steal and six rebounds and plus-minus of 11, counted for just as much.

Tennessee (23-6, 13-4) moves into sole possession of first place in the SEC standings with the win.

For a fourth-ranked Vols team that had trailed much of the half to that point, the sequence didn't just put it ahead for good, it may have preserved its conference title hopes in a 81-74 win over No. 14 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum late Saturday.

The steal resulted in a Jonas Aidoo and-1 and Tennessee took the lead over the Crimson Tide with less than six minutes left in the second half of a game that may decide the SEC regular season champion.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jahmai Mashack laced a 3-pointer from the corner then stepped in front of an Alabama pass along the sideline.

Sears opened the scoring with a three but Tennessee scored nine of the next 14 points, including a Knecht drive to the basket where he went untouched and finished with a dunk to give the Vols a 9-5 lead four minute in.

Alabama cut its deficit to one off of an Estrada corner 3-pointer but Tennessee responded with a 10-2 run, which included a Vescovi three to up the Vols lead to 21-12 at the second media timeout.

Gainey was productive off the bench out of the timeout, getting the free throw line and finishing drives for a quick 7 points to swell Tennessee's lead but Davin Cosby Jr. knocked down a three pull within six at 28-22 with seven minutes, 52 seconds to go in the half.

Tennessee slipped into a two and a half minute scoring drought and the Crimson Tide took advantage, rattling off an 8-2 run to get within a possession. The Vols withstood it, though going on a 6-0 scoring stretch of their own that was highlighted by a Knecht rebound off his own miss free throw and assist to Mashck in the corner for three to lead 36-29.

Tennessee looked poised to take a lead into halftime, but Alabama closed out the period on a commanding 12-0 run, sparked by a Sears 3-pointer and led 41-39 at the intermission.

The Crimson Tide started the second half much like they ended the first, swelling their lead to 46-40 but 3-pointers from Zeigler and Knecht put Tennessee back on top by one at 49-48.

Alabama answered back, though. Estrada continued to provide the Crimson Tide with key baskets, scoring two-straight possessions to take the lead back at 53-49 with 15 minutes, 27 seconds left in regulation.

After Sam Walters' free throws stretched the Alabama lead to 58-51, both teams went through a scoring drought from the field with Tennessee's lasting for more than six minutes before Vescovi ended it with a layup to get back within four.

With Alabama again teetering on a run, Zeigler came up with a big 3-pointer and Aidoo pulled down a two-handed dunk to get the Crimson Tide lead down to three with seven minutes, 37 seconds on the clock.

Mashack gave Tennessee the lead with a three, then grabbed a steal that resulted in an Aidoo and-1 on the other end to go up 65-62 with less than six minutes left. Zeigler extended the lead with a three to lead 70-65 with three minutes, 18 seconds remaining.

Alabama went without a field goal in more than nine minutes before Sears scored to cut Tennessee's lead to three with one minute, 14 seconds left but the Vols were too out of reach at that point, putting the game away at the free throw line.