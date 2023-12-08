Vols senior edge rusher Tyler Baron enters the transfer portal
After four successful seasons at Tennessee, defensive end Tyler Baron has made the decision to depart from the program.
The senior starter has entered his name in the transfer portal while keeping the option open to enter the NFL Draft and go pro.
Baron was a four-star recruit out of Knoxville Catholic in the 2020 class. At a 5.9 rating, he was tied for the third-highest-rated commit in the class. He was also the third-ranked player in the state.
In his senior season, Baron was having a career year. He produced 28 tackles and had a career-high six sacks. He also defended two passes and scooped and scored his first touchdown.
In his career, Baron had totaled 102 tackles, 13.5 sacks, one forced fumble and the lone touchdown.
After his senior day, he showed emotion while being one of the final Vols to leave the field.
Now, Baron has one year of eligibility to use if he decides to continue his college career.
