After four successful seasons at Tennessee, defensive end Tyler Baron has made the decision to depart from the program.

The senior starter has entered his name in the transfer portal while keeping the option open to enter the NFL Draft and go pro.

Baron was a four-star recruit out of Knoxville Catholic in the 2020 class. At a 5.9 rating, he was tied for the third-highest-rated commit in the class. He was also the third-ranked player in the state.