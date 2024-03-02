Vols take down Bowling Green to claim weekend series
After a run-rule win to defeat Bowling Green on Friday, Tennessee responded with another dominant victory to claim the series.
The Vols would win 12-1 in seven innings while inducing another run-rule
Drew Beam got the ball to start on the mound and shut down the Falcons (2-6). He pitched six frames while allowing one run on five hits and nine strikeouts.
Third baseman Billy Amick stayed hot at the plate in the win while mashing his third home run of the series and team-high seventh of the season. He also managed a single, double and walk.
Blake Burke also continued to impress at the plate with a pair of bombs. Combined with his home run on Friday, he tied Amick at three on the weekend. He added a double, as well.
Christian Moore also left the yard in Tennessee's (10-1) first at-bat of the game.
STARTING LINEUPS
Tennessee
1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3. Billy Amick (R) - 3B
4. Kavares Tears (L) - RF
5. Cannon Peebles (B) - C
6. Robin Villeneuve (R) - LF
7. Dalton Bargo (L) - DH
8. Dean Curley (R) - SS
9. Hunter Ensley (R) - CF
RHP - Drew Beam
Bowling Green
1. DJ Newman (R) - DH
2. Sam Seidel (L) - SS
3. Nathan Archer (L) - CF
4. Leighton Banjoff (R) - 3B
5. Jack Krause (L) - LF
6. Cooper McKenzie (R) - C
7.. Caden Parker (R) - RF
8. David Silva (R) - 2B
9. TJ Takats (L) - 1B
LHP - Nic Good
HOW IT HAPPENED
Beam slipped up to get the game started. The typically reliable starter gave up a solo shot to DJ Newman in the first at-bat to fall into the first deficit of the weekend.
However, the offense instantly had his back. A lead-off homer by Moore was immediately followed by a back-to-back shot from Burke to take a 2-1 lead.
The Vols created a bigger advantage in the third. Burke led off the inning with a double before Amick hit his third home run of the series and seventh on the year. This led to a 4-1 lead for Tennessee.
Beam would run into trouble in the top of the fifth while allowing two runners with no outs. However, a well turned double-play and a strikeout kept the Falcons from doing any further damage.
The Vols added on more run support in the bottom of the frame. Amick singled and advanced to second on a passed ball before getting driven home on a Cannon Peebles double. Tennessee would load the bases but stranded all three runners after a Dean Curley strikeout.
In the sixth, the Vols used Burkes' second home run to add additional insurance. With the bases loaded and two down, Dylan Dreiling came in as a pinch hitter and came through to score two. Dalton Bargo followed it up with a double of his own to score another pair. Bargo would make his way home on a balk and passed ball. Hunter Ensley joined the party, too, with a double to score one.
Aaron Combs entered to shut it down going 1-2-3 to earn the run-rule.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1) Vols go back-to-back to open the game
2) Amick stays hot
3) Beam strikes out the side
UP NEXT
Tennessee will look for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on SECN+.
The Vols will then face Kansas State on Tuesday in Knoxville.
