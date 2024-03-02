After a run-rule win to defeat Bowling Green on Friday, Tennessee responded with another dominant victory to claim the series.

The Vols would win 12-1 in seven innings while inducing another run-rule

Drew Beam got the ball to start on the mound and shut down the Falcons (2-6). He pitched six frames while allowing one run on five hits and nine strikeouts.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Third baseman Billy Amick stayed hot at the plate in the win while mashing his third home run of the series and team-high seventh of the season. He also managed a single, double and walk.

Blake Burke also continued to impress at the plate with a pair of bombs. Combined with his home run on Friday, he tied Amick at three on the weekend. He added a double, as well.

Christian Moore also left the yard in Tennessee's (10-1) first at-bat of the game.