The decision to pull Chase Dollander in the sixth inning may have cost Tennessee on Saturday.

The starting right-hander turned in a dominating performance, tossing 13 strikeouts while allowing just two hits in 5.1 innings of work before Tony Vitello brought Chase Burns in to relieve him in the sixth inning.

The 18th-ranked Vols unraveled, committing an error and giving up five runs in the frame as No. 13 South Carolina pulled away to win 6-1 in seven innings and even the series at Founders Park.

The series will be decided in the second game of a doubleheader in less than an hour on SEC Network.

In a match up headlined by pitching, Dollander (L, 6-6) was edged out by Gamecocks starter Jack Mahoney (W, 6-2) who recorded nine strikeouts while giving up just three hits and a run in 6.0 innings.

After being shut out on Friday, South Carolina struck first in the bottom of the first with a Braylen Wimmer solo home run to go ahead 1-0.

Tennessee (37-18, 15-13 SEC) struggled against Mahoney in the first three innings, but a leadoff walk from Maui Ahuna gave the Vols their first base runner in the fourth and Blake Burke reached on a hit by pitch two at-bats later to put a runner in scoring position with one out.

Following a Griffin Merritt pop up to second base, Christian Moore appeared to have Tennessee's first hit of the game but South Carolina left fielder Dylan Brewer made the throw to to home to throw out Ahuna and keep the Vols scoreless.

As Dollander kept the Gamecocks in check, Zane Denton provided another lead off runner with a double to right-center in the fifth and Christian Scott took advantage, sending a Mahoney pitch to off the wall in right to score Denton and to tie it up at 1-1.

Dollander gave up his second hit in the sixth and Burns entered out of the bullpen with two on and one out. Ethan Petry then singled through the left side to score the go-ahead run and the Gamecocks (38-16, 16-12) didn't look back.

Gavin Casas, Talmadge LeCroy and Michael Braswell all added RBI in the frame to put Tennessee out of reach.