WATCH: Rick Barnes, players recap Tennessee basketball's win over UT Martin

Tennessee rolled in its return home on Wednesday.

The No. 7 Vols thumped UT Martin, 78-35 behind a suffocating defensive performance, holding the Skyhawks to 22% shooting from the field and least amount of points in the 35-plus year history of Food City Center.

Chaz Lanier led Tennessee(7-0) with 16 points while Zakai Zeigler scored 11 and Felix Okpara earned his first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Following the game, Vols' head coach Rick Barnes and players Darlinstone Dubar and Igor Milicic Jr. met with the media to recap the outing.

Here is everything they said.