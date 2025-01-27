WATCH: Kim Caldwell, Dawn Staley react to Lady Vols loss to South Carolina

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
The Vols are down a player in their 2026 class.
The Lady Vols took a one-spot dip in the latest edition of the AP Poll.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley gives her thoughts on Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols' style.
Tennessee and Auburn settled for a slugfest Saturday night.
Former Tennessee football star has made the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs for a third-straight year.
The Vols are down a player in their 2026 class.
The Lady Vols took a one-spot dip in the latest edition of the AP Poll.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley gives her thoughts on Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols' style.