WATCH: Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell talks LSU, Auburn

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
A look at Lindsey Nelson Stadium less than a week from first pitch.
2026 four-star Sprayberry (GA) CB Jorden Edmonds updates recruitment following camp. VolReport has more.
Video of Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell and guard Jewel Spear meeting with the media after losing at LSU.
The Lady Vols couldn't hold on to a fourth quarter lead and fall to LSU on the road.
Coming off their win over UConn, the No. 19 Lady Vols are looking to get revenge on No. 6 LSU.
A look at Lindsey Nelson Stadium less than a week from first pitch.
2026 four-star Sprayberry (GA) CB Jorden Edmonds updates recruitment following camp. VolReport has more.
Video of Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell and guard Jewel Spear meeting with the media after losing at LSU.