WATCH: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel reacts to return to Norman, win over OU

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Every story leading up to Tennessee's SEC opener at Oklahoma on Saturday night.
Tennessee will be down a starting offensive lineman for the second-straight week.
Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's top 15 road clash at Oklahoma on Saturday.
What Tennessee football needs to do on the road to down Oklahoma in Norman.
A list of recruits who have told VolReport they plan on visiting for Tennessee's next home game.
Every story leading up to Tennessee's SEC opener at Oklahoma on Saturday night.
Tennessee will be down a starting offensive lineman for the second-straight week.
Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's top 15 road clash at Oklahoma on Saturday.