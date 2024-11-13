Tennessee vs. Montana: Game information, lineups, notes

After passing its first road test, Tennessee will get to stay on its home floor for the next week.

The No. 11 Vols (2-0), fresh off of a convincing 77-55 thumping of Louisville last Saturday, return to Food City Center for a two-game homestand against Montana and Austin Peay before going to Nassau, Bahamas to play in the Baha Mar Championship next week.

Tennessee hosts the Grizzlies (1-1) on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network+), looking to build off of a performance in which guards Zakai Zeigler and Chaz Lanier totaled 19 points each and Jahami Mashack put on a stellar defensive display against the Cardinals.

Since their season opener a week ago, Lanier has looked as advertised for the Vols. The North Florida transfer, brought in to bolster the offense is averaging 18.5 points through two games.

Defensively, Tennessee held Louisville to just 26.7% shooting from the field and 25.6% from three-point range while recording eight steals, four blocks and 40-26 edge in rebounding.

Montana lost to Oregon, 79-48 in its opener, allowing the Ducks to shoot 45% from the field. The Grizzlies beat Northwest Indian, 94-44 in their last outing.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.