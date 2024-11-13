Tennessee vs. Montana: Game information, lineups, notes

After passing its first road test, Tennessee will get to stay on its home floor for the next week.
The No. 11 Vols (2-0), fresh off of a convincing 77-55 thumping of Louisville last Saturday, return to Food City Center for a two-game homestand against Montana and Austin Peay before going to Nassau, Bahamas to play in the Baha Mar Championship next week.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Tennessee hosts the Grizzlies (1-1) on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network+), looking to build off of a performance in which guards Zakai Zeigler and Chaz Lanier totaled 19 points each and Jahami Mashack put on a stellar defensive display against the Cardinals.
Since their season opener a week ago, Lanier has looked as advertised for the Vols. The North Florida transfer, brought in to bolster the offense is averaging 18.5 points through two games.
Defensively, Tennessee held Louisville to just 26.7% shooting from the field and 25.6% from three-point range while recording eight steals, four blocks and 40-26 edge in rebounding.
Montana lost to Oregon, 79-48 in its opener, allowing the Ducks to shoot 45% from the field. The Grizzlies beat Northwest Indian, 94-44 in their last outing.
Here is everything you need to know about the match up.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Montana (1-1) at No. 11 Tennessee (2-0)
When: Wednesday, Nov. 13 | 7 p.m. ET
Where: Food City Center | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network+ (Andy Brock, play-by-play; Steve Hammer, analyst)
Radio: Vol Network (Bob Kesling, play-by-play; Bert Bertelkamp, analyst)
Series: First meeting
KenPom projection: Tennessee 82, Montana 60
PROJECTED LINEUPS
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee hasn't trailed much in its first two games. The Vols have led for 78 of the 80 minutes they have played so far this season. Their only deficit so far was for a short stretch against Gardner-Webb in their season opener. Tennessee never trailed against Louisville.
-- Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes tied former coach Don DeVoe (1978-89) in all-time wins in program history with his 204th victory against Louisville on Saturday. Barnes, who is 204-101 in less than 10 seasons, would move into sole possession of second place with a win over Montana.
-- Tennessee is looking to continue one dominating win streak on its home court on Wednesday against Montana. The Vols are 29-0 in non-conference games at Food City Center in the last five seasons and is tied with Providence and UConn for the eighth-longest active streak, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Three thoughts as Tennessee basketball gets into swing of season
-- Zakai Zeigler has moved up the Tennessee record books already this season. With two steals against Gardner-Webb, Zeigler moved into top five all-time in steals 186 in 105 games played. He trails former teammate Santiago Vescovi, who holds the record with 212, Vincent Yarbrough (211), C.J. Watson (198), and Chris Lofton (193).
-- Cade Phillips has been impressive off of the bench. The sophomore forward has turned in 41 minutes through two games after totaling just 78 minutes as a freshman last season. Phillips has scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting with 10 rebounds and one block.
-- Tennessee and Montana will play for the first time ever. The Grizzlies finished 24-12 last season and reached the second round of the College Basketball Invitational. They were picked to finish first in the Big Sky Conference preseason poll by league coaches. Senior guard Kai Johnson leads the team with 16.3 points per game.
Source: UT and Montana game notes
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.