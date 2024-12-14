WATCH: Tennessee's Rick Barnes, Jordan Gainey, more react to Illinois win

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Everything you need to know about Tennessee’s road tilt with Illinois on Saturday.
Looking at who's transferred out and who's stayed for Tennessee football since Josh Heupel took over.
A lot of eyes were on the Vols during the regular season. The ratings prove it.
Tennessee will host a transfer prospect this weekend.
Jahmai Mashack's defense has been pivotal in Tennessee basketball's 9-0 start.
Everything you need to know about Tennessee’s road tilt with Illinois on Saturday.
Looking at who's transferred out and who's stayed for Tennessee football since Josh Heupel took over.
A lot of eyes were on the Vols during the regular season. The ratings prove it.