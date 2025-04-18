WATCH: Tony Vitello, Tennessee players recap Game 1 win over Kentucky

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
Tennessee football has offered All-American returner and wide receiver Keelan Marion out of BYU.
Tennessee is losing offensive tackle Larry Johnson III to the spring transfer portal window.
Tennessee and Kentucky are meeting on Easter Sunday for the series.
What happened when Tennessee softball hosted former assistant coaches at Auburn for a series.
Tennessee dropped the second game of three against Kentucky on Saturday.
