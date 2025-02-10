What Tennessee said about the renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Following Tennessee baseball's national title, the Vols are getting a renovated home stadium. In an ongoing effort to improve Lindsey Nelson Stadium, there will be plenty of updates continuing to take effect during the course of the year on top of what was accomplished this off-season. After the season, there will be continued additions to the stadium that hosts the reigning SEC and national champions. Prior to the start of the 2025 season, University of Tennessee, Knoxville Deputy Athletics Director/Chief Development Officer Alicia Longworth met with the media. Here's what she said about the renovated stadium. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

On where things are compared to where they could have been

Five days out, I think we're in a really good spot to make this come to life. It's been a really tight timeline when you play late in the postseason and don't get started until late June, early July, and then to have to turn around everything we needed to turn around we're in a really good spot for Monday on game week.

On what fans can expect

You're going to see a lot of construction all year long. There will be a crane at the front gate. Steel beams will continue to go up. The dirt path that's over to our left right behind third base, that will be built out and be filled in. Fans will continue to see the stadium grow all year.

On the construction schedule

Any non-game day until whatever time on game day that we can give the construction crews. There can be some game days at noon they're still out here, if we're going to open gates at 3 o'clock like we are on Friday. We'll make it good for the fans, we'll get our teams in here. We are going to be working pretty much around the clock when baseball is not being played in here.

On seeing what's being developed and competitiveness across the SEC

I definitely think our fans this year are going to see a lot of progress. Last year, a lot of the work that was done was under ground or in spots they couldn't really see. I think this year, you can see everything that's happening. You'll see by some of the sightlines, when this place is done it is going to be fantastic and it's going to be one of the best ballparks in the country.

On capacity

We for sure will start a little over 6,200. You'll see the concourses are wider than they were last year so we hope to be able to grow that with some standing room. But we'll for sure be over 6,200.

On recognizing the national title

We've got some things planned for Friday. You'll see some new signage come to life and be debuted before the game.

On the confidence level things will be done by the start of 2026

*Joking* Oh, extremely confident. Everything in construction always goes according to plan. It always goes exactly on the timeline. No, we hope everything will be done before 2026. Can't make any guarantees but we know our team will work as hard as they can to make it come to life.

On the first thing fans will see fully developed

The seating areas. A lot of new seats are in. Probably the things they're going to notice the most when they walk in is the new sound system. The clarity of sound and, I promise it'll be a different experience from the sound perspective this year than it has been in years past.

On the media area

I do think the media will be pleasantly surprised with their area. It's much better than it has been in years past. Sightlines are good. I think you guys will be really pleased with what you have in store.

On the lighting

They are all the same light, but yes, they are different age. The lights that are here, there are two sets that are newer but they are all the same type if that makes sense.

On lights in the game day experience, light shows

Not this year, but for next year. All new lights will go in before next year. We will be able to do a little more with them. There will be LED lights. But for this year, it'll be the same lights we had last year.

On premium seating

The goal is for that to be open for 2026. There will be some suites and then the Rocky Top Club will also change the experience in the MVP room. All of that is on track for 2026.

On the biggest obstacle

The timeline. Not starting in here until probably the third week of June. You have to deal with weather, you've got to deal with all the things that come. Curveballs, you dig up the road and what do you find and then it slows the process down. The timeline is tight because we wanted to keep playing baseball right here on campus but we've made it work. It's been really challenging for our team but we'll continue to do that.

On how this is a testament to what Tony Vitello has built

I think this was Tony's vision all along. I think when he got here, he thought baseball could compete at the highest level. What the fanbase did to buy in, how excited they got about the program, everything he's done on the field. Danny (White's) vision of what our facility should be and where we're going. Between Danny and Tony, this is going to be one of the best ballparks in the country. You can see the marriage between the administration and our coaching staff.

On advice for fans

The gate entry is probably going to be the biggest thing where they notice a big difference. I would recommend, especially early in the season, getting here a little early. There are smaller pathways. There are smaller gates. But when they walk in, they'll see they have steel beams over their heads, there is construction going on. Just be flexible and just allow a little extra time especially early in the year. Once they see it a few times, I think they'll get used to it. Things could change a little bit as the year goes on. As construction continues to progress, we might be able to open up more gates. We might be able to create a few more entry and exit points, but to start with, just be flexible with what we got going on over here.

On new restrooms, concessions

New restrooms right behind home plate on the main concourse. They've been renovated. Concessions offering, you're going to see a lot more kiosks, you're going to see a lot more things coming along. Down the right field line, hopefully by the middle of SEC play, we should have a new market go in. We put a few of those in Neyland Stadium. You can see that coming to life, it's just not quite done yet.

On when the right field seats will be available

Those seats will be available the first (game) of the year. That's where our students are going. That's the student section. The restrooms and the concessions behind them will not be done until probably the middle of the SEC play.

