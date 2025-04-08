Where Tennessee basketball ranks in ESPN ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25

The 2024-25 college basketball season ended late Monday night with Florida winning the national title over Houston in San Antonio.

Moments after it went final, ESPN released its Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2025-26, which featured Tennessee coming off of its second-straight Elite Eight run.

The Vols, which finished 30-8 overall this past season, were tabbed No. 21 in the rankings and were the sixth highest ranked SEC team behind Kentucky (6), Alabama (11), Auburn (12) and Florida (19).

“Tennessee seems to be busy in the transfer portal early, and for good reason,” ESPN staff writer Jeff Borzello wrote. “Program stalwart Zakai Zeigler is gone, as are starters Chaz Lanier, Jahmai Mashack, Igor Milicic Jr. and reserves Jordan Gainey and Darlinstone Dubar. Rick Barnes already landed Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie, one of the best point guards available, and big man Jaylen Carey from Vanderbilt. But the Vols desperately need a boost on the wings.”

Rick Barnes has wasted no time trying to restructure Tennessee’s roster.

Gillespie, who averaged averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals in his lone season at Maryland, is expected to fill the void left by Zeigler at point guard.

The Vols return bigs Okpara and Cade Phillips, while J.P. Estrella will return after missing this past season with an injury.

Okpara started every game and averaged 7.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Guard Bishop Boswell will likely take on a bigger role after averaging 0.3 points as a freshman, and highly touted incoming freshman Amari Evans could have an early impact.