Where Tennessee basketball stands in latest AP Top 25

Tennessee is up in the latest Associated Press Top 25 this week after back-to-back wins over LSU and Alabama.

The Vols jumped one spot to No. 4 in the poll on Monday, days after beating the Crimson Tide, 79-76 on Jahamai Machack’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer at Food City Center.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee (24-5, 11-5 SEC) jumped Florida to become the second highest ranked SEC team, trailing No. 1 Auburn.

Alabama dropped to No. 7, while Missouri was No. 15. Kentucky fell to No. 19 and Texas A&M tumbled 10 spots amid a four-game losing skid to No. 22.

Mississippi State stayed in the rankings at No. 25. Vanderbilt received top 25 votes.

The Vols have plenty of momentum heading into their final two games.

Tennessee plays at Ole Miss on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2) before its regular season finale against South Carolina at home on Saturday.