Dalton Knecht finally reached the long-awaited 40-point threshold in Tennessee's regular season finale against Kentucky on Saturday, but it wasn't quite enough.

Despite the Wildcats shooting better than 51% and a late push spearheaded by Knecht in the closing minutes, the Vols, fresh off of clinching the SEC title, lost 85-81 at Food City Center.

The loss dropped Tennessee in both of the post-regular season polls, falling one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll on Monday.

It marks the eighth time this season that the Vols have been featured in the top five of the AP poll. Tennessee has been ranked in the top five for four-straight weeks, the third-longest streak in program history.

The Vols have the third-longest active streak being ranked in the AP poll behind Houston and Kansas, a program-best. Tennessee has been ranked inside the top 10 for more than half of those weeks.

With the league championship to its name, though the Vols (24-7) enter the postseason in good shape.

Tennessee is the 1-seed in the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville later this week, benefiting from a double-bye and getting an automatic spot in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Most projections have the Vols competing for the fourth No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, too, which would be the program's first. A couple of wins and a potential conference tournament crown to add to its regular season championship could go a long way in Tennessee earning one of the four top seeds.

The Vols will begin their quest for their second SEC Tournament title in three seasons against the winner of 8-seed LSU and 9-seed Mississippi State on Friday at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN).