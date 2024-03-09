As the final Saturday of the regular season winds down, the outlook for the 2024 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament is clearer.

The 14-team bracket is set, less than a week before the tournament tips off at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

On the heels of its first outright conference title in 16 years, Tennessee (24-7) will be the No. 1 seed and benefit from a double-bye, making its tournament debut in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Vols, who clinched the league's regular season crown with a 66-59 win at South Carolina last week, enter the postseason fresh off of a daunting stretch that included four-straight games against AP Top 20 teams.

Tennessee went 3-1 in those match ups, beating Auburn, Alabama and South Carolina before dropping its regular season finale against Kentucky on Saturday. The Vols head into the tournament as a projected 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Elsewhere in the league, Kentucky clinched the No. 2 seed while Alabama and Auburn took the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively, all earning double-byes.

The rest of the field includes 5-seed South Carolina, 6-seed Florida, 7-seed Texas A&M, 8/9-seed LSU and Mississippi State, 10-seed Ole Miss, 11-seed Georgia, 12-seed Arkansas, 13-seed Vanderbilt and 14-seed Missouri.