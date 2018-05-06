Who needs four years to graduate college? Not Kyle Alexander
In the current world of big-time college athletics the phrase ‘student-athlete’ gets tossed around so often that it can come off sounding like a cliche´. That’s not the case with Tennessee’s Kyle A...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news