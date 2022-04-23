Wideout Nathan Leacock 'impressed' with Rocky Top visit

A new name that has emerge on the Tennessee big board at wide receiver is three-star Nathan Leacock of Raleigh, N.C. The 6-foot-4, 200 pound athlete was on campus last week, taking in Tennessee’s final scrimmage of the spring session. And of course, the offense was on display. “It was pretty cool. I like the scheme because it gives you the ability to work on the outside or from the slot,” Leacock said of Heupel’s system. “One of their concepts is how you can choose your route at 10-12 yards, based off of the defense. You can pick between a hook, post of fade route and I really like that concept because you can really show off your talents and abilities.” The trademark of Tennessee’s offense is the pace. For the first time, the Millbrook standout was able to see how it operates, up-close and in person. “The tempo was one of the main things the coaches have been talking about and I was able to see how fast they run plays,” the 2023 prospect told Volquest. “As soon as the play is dead, they run it back in or throw the ball to the ref. The next play goes from there.”

Prior to coming on campus for the first time, Tennessee had been in contact with the rising prospect. Joined by his parents and brother, the family was able to tour the facilities on Wednesday before taking part in Thursday’s practice session. “I feel like we’ve been building a good relationship,” Leacock said of the Volunteer coaching staff. “I feel like we had a good relationship before I went over there. The coaches would call me often. I’m really interested in Tennessee because it’s in the SEC and they are an up-and-coming team playing on the biggest stage. Tennessee was always one of my highest-interested schools I was looking at.” While in town, the versatile wideout was able to spend a lot of time with new position coach, Kelsey Pope. “Coach Pope is a young guy, so he can kind of relate to me. He actually played a year in the NFL, so he has some good experience playing wise,” the three-star said. “I believe his plan has been working. He literally showed me how their plan turned a receiver who had about five receptions for 100 yards to a guy with 40 receptions for 1,000 yards. I think him being there is really good for Tennessee.” The receiver mentioned, of course, was the play of Cedric Tillman this past season. Pope, who is in an off-the-field role last season, played a major part in that development and sees a lot of skilled traits in the Tar Heel State native as well.