Wyatt Evans, Ariel Antigua impress in Orange & White World Series
Tennessee baseball is wrapping up its fall preparation by holding the Orange & White World Series.
The first game of the three-match set took place at the Smokies Park in Kodak, Tenn. with the final two being played in Chattanooga.
In game one, Team White defeated Team Orange 8-4.
Here is what happened.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
How it happened
The bats heated up early in Kodak. In the bottom of the second, Kavares Tears scored on a double from Ariel Antigua. Then, Colby Backus ripped a single to score another. Hunter Ensley added another pair with a double, as well.
Cutting into the lead was Christian Moore who left the park to left for Orange's first run.
In the bottom half of the third, Cannon Peebles got the run back by getting on base before getting driven in by Tears. Dean Curley then hit a sac fly to put six earned runs on the board for Chris Stamos.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: SEC announces pair of permanent opponents for Tennessee baseball
Antigua would put in the final blow for the White team while drilling a two-run double to right center.
Dalton Bargo scored the final run, though, as he lifted one deep to right field for Orange's second score.
This left the differential at six and gave White the win.
Stand out players
Doing it all was Peebles. The catcher not only threw out Moore in the first but also went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs. All three were singles.
Also playing well in the field and in the box was Antigua. The middle infielder went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run. He also turned a beautiful double-play while spinning on the bag from short into the throw.
The best pitcher on the day was Wyatt Evans. He lefty went three full innings without giving up a hit or run. He did walk one batter and hit another, though. This came on five strikeouts in 47 pitches.
What Tony Vitello had to say
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––