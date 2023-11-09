SEC announces pair of permanent opponents for Tennessee baseball
With conference realignment shaking up the college sports world, the SEC will have to go to a new format beginning in the 2025 season.
The new slate pairs up each team with two annual opponents with the rest of the conference being played on a rotation.
For Tennessee, it pulled Vanderbilt and Alabama.
Here is how the rest of the SEC's schedules played out.
|Team
|Opponent
|Opponent
|
Alabama
|
Auburn
|
Tennessee
|
Arkansas
|
Ole Miss
|
Missouri
|
Auburn
|
Alabama
|
Georgia
|
Florida
|
Georgia
|
South Carolina
|
Georgia
|
Florida
|
Auburn
|
Kentucky
|
South Carolina
|
Vanderbilt
|
LSU
|
Mississippi State
|
Texas A&M
|
Ole Miss
|
Mississippi State
|
Arkansas
|
Mississippi State
|
Ole Miss
|
LSU
|
Missouri
|
Oklahoma
|
Arkansas
|
Oklahoma
|
Missouri
|
Texas
|
South Carolina
|
Kentucky
|
Florida
|
Tennessee
|
Vanderbilt
|
Alabama
|
Texas
|
Texas A&M
|
Oklahoma
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas
|
LSU
|
Vanderbilt
|
Tennessee
|
Kentucky
This schedule will first be played in the 2025 season. This will be the first that Texas and Oklahoma join the conference.
The conference slate will feature 10 three-game series including the two permanent opponents. This makes for a total of 30 conference games each season.
This will also eliminate the East and West divisions.
The SEC says the permanent opponents were determined "based on a number of factors including geography, traditional opponents and strength of schedule."
