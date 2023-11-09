Advertisement
SEC announces pair of permanent opponents for Tennessee baseball

KNOXVILLE, TN - April 23, 2023 - Outfielder Griffin Merritt #10 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN.
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 23, 2023 - Outfielder Griffin Merritt #10 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
With conference realignment shaking up the college sports world, the SEC will have to go to a new format beginning in the 2025 season.

The new slate pairs up each team with two annual opponents with the rest of the conference being played on a rotation.

For Tennessee, it pulled Vanderbilt and Alabama.

Here is how the rest of the SEC's schedules played out.

SEC Baseball Permanent Opponents
Team Opponent Opponent

Alabama

Auburn

Tennessee

Arkansas

Ole Miss

Missouri

Auburn

Alabama

Georgia

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

Georgia

Florida

Auburn

Kentucky

South Carolina

Vanderbilt

LSU

Mississippi State

Texas A&M

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Arkansas

Mississippi State

Ole Miss

LSU

Missouri

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Missouri

Texas

South Carolina

Kentucky

Florida

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Alabama

Texas

Texas A&M

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Texas

LSU

Vanderbilt

Tennessee

Kentucky

This schedule will first be played in the 2025 season. This will be the first that Texas and Oklahoma join the conference.

The conference slate will feature 10 three-game series including the two permanent opponents. This makes for a total of 30 conference games each season.

This will also eliminate the East and West divisions.

The SEC says the permanent opponents were determined "based on a number of factors including geography, traditional opponents and strength of schedule."

