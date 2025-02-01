Zakai Zeigler to miss Tennessee basketball's game vs. Florida

Tennessee basketball will be without its senior point guard for its game against Florida.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Rick Barnes has informed him that Zeigler will not play.

This comes after a hyperextension of his right knee with two minutes and 17 seconds remaining in the first half against Kentucky. He did manage to return to the game to play in the second half.

On Friday night's injury report, Zeigler was listed as 'questionable.'

Two other Tennessee players were listed on the report. Igor Milicic Jr. was named 'probable' with flu-like symptoms while J.P. Estrella was listed as 'out' and will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

For Florida, center Micah Handlogten is 'out.' He is yet to play in a game this season and will likely miss the entire year.

Barnes said that Zeigler did not practice with the team on Thursday. Prior to Friday's practice, he expressed optimism he would be able to play on Saturday.

"He didn’t practice yesterday, but I just walked in the building," Barnes said. "I don’t know. I haven’t heard yet where he is, but my gut feeling is, knowing him, that he’ll be ready to play."

He also was asked if there's any concern about Zeigler not returning to practice.

"No, not at all," Barnes said. "Not one bit."

Zeigler spent the majority of Friday's practice doing individual work on the other end of the floor.

After returning to play the remainder of the Vols' 78-73 loss, Zeigler finished the game with 13 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals.

He previously missed the final stretch of his sophomore season with a torn ACL. However, this previous injury was his left knee.

This season, Zeigler is averaging 12.3 points, 7.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. His defense has provided a career-high 2.1 steals per night, as well.

In his career, Zeigler garnered plenty of hardware. Already this year, he is on The Athletic Midseason All-America Honorable Mention list, Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List and College Hoops Today Early Season First Team All-America team along with earning an SEC Player of the Week nod.

Heading into the year, Zeigler was on a preseason All-American team according to Blue Ribbon Yearbook and Jay Bilas. He was also a preseason All-SEC member according to the media and coaches.

As a junior, Zeigler was a First-Team All-SEC member that took home SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He owns the most steals in program history, topping former teammate Santiago Vescovi's mark. Be currently sits at 225 in his career.