100 games in 100 days: Vols spoil Penn State’s perfect season in ‘71 finale

What a day for a Bobby Majors masterclass.

Just before Tennessee kicked off its regular season finale against unbeaten and No. 5 Penn State in front of a nationally televised audience on Dec. 4, 1971, the first family of Vols football was honored.

Majors stood at midfield, flanked by father Shirley, mother Elizabeth, brother and former Tennessee All-American back Johnny and the rest of the family on “Majors Family Day.”

Then Majors had the game of his life in his final act at Neyland Stadium, helping lead the Vols to a 31-11 thumping that snapped the Nittany Lions’ 15-game win streak.

Majors, the All-American safety, totaled 195 return yards on kickoffs and punts. He took the opening kickoff for 54 yards but was tripped up. He took another for 59 yards.

Majors gathered in a punt late in the second quarter and darted forward with the help of some blocking. He scored on this one, good for 44 yards and a 21-3 Tennessee lead.

