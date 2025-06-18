Tennessee basketball freshman Amari Evans talks adjustment to college

"Physicality wise, 100%," Evans said. "I don't think nothing in high school can prepare you for Rick Barnes."

While he spent his time in high school playing some of the top competition in the country, nobody could prepare him for what it's like playing for Rick Barnes and the Vols. He credited the Overtime Elite league for helping him develop, but recognized the difference.

Amari Evans , the Overtime Elite Defensive Player of the Year during his prep days, has made his way to Knoxville to get his college career started.

Tennessee basketball welcomes in a loaded freshman class, including possibly the best wing defender in the country.

Just a few weeks into practice at Tennessee, Evans is learning how different things are.

He's played in high-leverage games during high school, but every practice he goes through at UT tops the toughest games from that era of his career.

"My first few weeks, it's been a big adjustment," Evans said. "Coming from high school, there's nothing like college as I've seen in my first few weeks. I feel like I've practiced harder than I've ever played any high school game, so that's been the biggest adjustment."

The biggest area of adjustment has been trying to get the game to slow down. The fast-pace and up-and-down running is tough to walk directly in to.

Now, he's looking to gain a further understanding of what he's supposed to do to help things not seem as fast.

In that process, he's worn some yells via Barnes, though. The Tennessee coach wanted him to catch the ball at the top of the key, but Evans went to the slot. The result was Barnes verbally telling him with authority his mistake.

Evans said he didn't say anything back and the yelling continued.

"My welcome to Tennessee moment so far has definitely been Rick Barnes yelling at me every single day," Evans said. "Just getting used to that is definitely my welcome."

Playing for Barnes isn't for everyone. Players know what they're signing up for and that the harsh coaching on the floor comes from love and has a long track record of results.

When adjusting to the system, it helps to lean on players who have been in it, though. That's where JP Estrella and Grant Hurst have made an impact. Lockermate Bishop Boswell has also helped him as someone who just went through being a freshman himself.

So, what should you expect from Evans?

He broke down an NBA player who he somewhat models his game after.

"I wouldn't say a specific person, but I try Josh Hart," Evans said. "He's just a relentless offensive rebounder, defender. He just makes winning plays."