Tennessee basketball offers top-10 recruit in 2027 class

Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes walks off the court after defeating Presbyterian 86-44 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo by Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee basketball has extended an offer to one of the best players in the 2027 class. Marcus Spears Jr., a four-star on track to earn a fifth star by the end of his recruitment, picked up an offer from Rick Barnes and company over this past weekend. He is ranked as the No. 9 overall recruit in his class out of Dallas, Texas.

According to a report from 247Sports, Spears has heard from Miami, Duke, Kentucky, SMU, Arizona, Arkansas, LSU, Indiana, Virginia, Maryland and Houston along with the Vols. He played for Team USA in the 2025 FIBA U16 Americup and showed out while helping claim a gold medal. He averaged 14 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game on 60.8% shooting from the field. He was named an 'All-Star 5' as one of the best five players in the tournament regardless of team. He was one of two Americans listed.